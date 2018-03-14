Government forwards law supporting investments to Parliament

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - The Government has forwarded the draft-Law for financial support of investments to the Parliament.

The law regulates the types, amount, conditions, manner and procedure for allocation of financial support for investing companies.

The Government says the law is a template for support, regulating the control of state assistance for investments.

The law aims at stimulating economic growth and development in Macedonia through investment support, in order to increase the competitiveness of Macedonian economy and employment. Measures encompass foreign, diaspora and domestic companies. ik/10:53

