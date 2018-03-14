Government forwards law supporting investments to Parliament
- Wednesday, March 14, 2018 10:54 AM
Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - The Government has forwarded the draft-Law for financial support of investments to the Parliament.
The law regulates the types, amount, conditions, manner and procedure for allocation of financial support for investing companies.
The Government says the law is a template for support, regulating the control of state assistance for investments.
The law aims at stimulating economic growth and development in Macedonia through investment support, in order to increase the competitiveness of Macedonian economy and employment. Measures encompass foreign, diaspora and domestic companies. ik/10:53
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:32 PM | President Ivanov once again refuses to sign language law
Considering its repressive content and the violent manner of its adoption, the law on usage of langu...
- 9:43 PM | Albania and Kosovo commend Macedonian Parliament for adopting language law
Official Tirana and Pristina commended late Wednesday the Macedonian Parliament for adopting the law...
- 8:49 PM | Slovak PM Fico offers to resign to ease political crisis
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico offered to resign on Wednesday on condition that his party be allo...
- 8:21 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE to file motion against Speaker Xhaferi as Parliament adopts law on languages
The opposition VMRO-DPMNE is set to file a motion against Speaker Talat Xahferi for a flagrant viola...
- 7:20 PM | FM Dimitrov at working lunch with EU Ambassadors
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov attended Wednesday a working lunch of EU Ambassadors, organized by ...