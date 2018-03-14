Accountancy data network of agriculture holdings to further improve

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - The precise data on farms profitability, production costs and annual income of farms should be provided by further upgrade of the Farm Accountancy Data Network (FADN) project which was presented Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy (MAFWE) and EU Delegation to Skopje.

The project will be implemented in the next 18 months and focuses on supporting the “Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy” (MAFWE) in improving the capacity of the institutions in the process of adaptation to the newly enforced EU legislation for establishing of a national Farm Accountancy Data Network (FADN) and improving the system of data quality check.

Project worth EUR 800.000 is financed by the European Union under IPA 2013 and will be implemented by the MAFWE in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies, Italian Council for Agricultural Research and Analysis of Agricultural Economics and Polish Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics.

“FADN is the only base for economic and financial data of agriculture holdings in the country. Its upgrading will mean opportunity in creating efficient agriculture policies, monitoring the trends and change in agricultural sectors in direction to increased incomes which will be beneficial for farmers,” Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski said.

He said that FADN is central instrument for monitoring the economic development of agriculture and agricultural holdings in EU member states and therefore one of the requirements in the process of adaptation to the newly enforced EU legislation is establishing of a national Farm Accountancy Data Network (FADN).

Nicola Bertolini, Head of Cooperation at the delegation of the European Union in Skopje announced changes of European agricultural policy due to Brexit. This process will affect the budget, which means countries must be more efficient with fewer funds, he said.

Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo and Polish Ambassador Jacek Multanowski expressed satisfaction that their countries will be able to convey the EU experiences in Macedonia.

FADN in Macedonia began collecting accountancy data in 2010 at a representative sample of 300.000 agriculture holdings. Last year, the representative number increased to 700.000 classified by economic size and type of production. sk/12:49

