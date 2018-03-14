Subsidies' efficiency to be checked

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - EU Delegation Head of Cooperation Nicola Bertolini said Wednesday the use of agriculture subsidies in Macedonia might be checked, reassessing the justification of the projected amounts.

"Agriculture and rural development are very important sectors and that is why we support them. A checkup of the efficiency of subsidies and their amounts, which are very important for the country's GDP, is considered," said Bertolini at the presentation of a project on advancement of the Farm Accountancy Data Network (FADN) system.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy told MIA the process of collecting information and data on the effect of agriculture subsidies is ongoing.

The process, which launched in January at the ministry's request, is expected to result in a draft-version of data that are needed for further analyses. The process is carried out by EU experts and the draft is expected by the end of March. ik/12:21

