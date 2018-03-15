Macedonia and Greece to work on increase of power transmission capacity

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - Electricity Transmission System Operator of Macedonia (MEPSO) and Greece's power grid operator (ADMIE) will consider possibilities to increase cross-border capacities for power transmission which will facilitate the electricity trade and increase the safety in the operation of the neighbouring systems.

This was said by two companies’ CEOs Saso Vasilevski and Manos Manousakis at the official bilateral meeting held Thursday in Athens, which was the first meeting since 2007.

At the meeting they underlined the priority of both countries for increasing the capacity of long-distance transmission lines, MEPSO said in a press release.

For that reason, working groups will soon be formed to offer solutions to capacity building at technical level and most favorable solution for two systems will be chosen that will be approved by management of the two companies. This project could be financed by two countries or by EU funds, press release reads.

They agreed to hold high-level meeting in May which will focus on defining new details to improve cooperation between two countries’ power grid operators. sk/14:35

