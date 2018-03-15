МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Macedonia-Serbia Mixed Committee holds 1st session in Belgrade

Thursday, March 15, 2018  6:21 PM

Macedonia-Serbia Mixed Committee holds 1st session in Belgrade

Belgrade, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - The Mixed Committee of Macedonia and Serbia held Thursday its first session in Belgrade to discuss ways to lift barriers and overcome all open issues in order to enable a better flow of goods and to advance exchange of goods.

The meeting was held in 'hours-long constructive atmosphere' in which the participants agreed to boost contacts as part of the Mixed Committee at an expert level in institutions and to share information regarding trade contracts between the two countries, MIA's Belgrade correspondent has learned.

It was agreed the next meeting to be held in Skopje in the coming month.

The committee comes as a result of an initiative stemming from the meeting in Skopje on March 7 in which the ministers of Macedonia and Serbia, Ljupco Nikolovski and Rasim Ljajic respectively, reached an agreement on export of flour produced in Serbia into Macedonia. ba/18:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Spike Lee might be directing Spider-Man spinoff

It looks like Spike Lee might be helming a Spider-...

Slovenia claims world's first blockchain monument

The first monument to the blockchain technology th...

Scientists find new kind of ice never-before-seen on Earth

Scientists have found a new type of water known as...

Brian Ferry to play Skopje's Philharmonic Hall

Roxy Music singer and songwriter Brian Ferry will ...

Top