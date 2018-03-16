Skopje, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - Conference on contemporary trends in business, organized by the Economic Chamber of Macedonia, will be held in Skopje on Friday.

The conference titled "Summit of Small Countries - New Business Trends" will focus on blockchain technology, crowdfunding models of alternative financing, future of the crypto-world, robotics and automation.

Besides digitization and ethical side of the digital market, discussions will also tackle international business relations and start-ups.

"Implementation of new technology in company operations from the so-called small countries offers them unlimited opportunities. Access to the global market brings them into an almost equal position with the largest players in the sector, contributing to their competitiveness," says the chamber.



The event brings together representatives of the public and private sector, as well as the academic community. ik/08:44

