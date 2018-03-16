Tourism competitiveness to improve through EU grant

Skopje, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - European Union grant through the IPA 2 programme worth EUR 18 million, along with EUR 3,2 million allocated by the Government aims to improve competitiveness of tourism in Macedonia.

The second public call for grants has already been released, where municipalities can apply for infrastructure investments, tourism sector organizations, education institutions and training centers, as well as local small and micro enterprises in the tourism field.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev told Friday's press conference that the project funds would amount to EUR 1 million for single applications by municipalities or EUR 3 million for regional promotion. Ninety percent of funds is grant, while ten percent is own financing.

Regarding tourism organizations, education institutions and training centers, the grant stands at EUR 50,000 for one applicant or up to EUR 150,000 for two or more, of which 90 percent is grant and 10 percent own participation.

For local micro and small enterprises, the allocations will reach up to EUR 100,000 for one applicant or up to EUR 300,000 for multiple applicants, with 50 percent split between a grant and own participation.

The call for applications opened on Friday and will run through April 30. Priority will be given to municipalities with already completed projects, while those lacking project documentation would be given technical assistance to draft projects. ik/13:01

