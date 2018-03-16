Mancevski: Strong institutions required for digital transformation of society

Skopje, March 16, 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski opened Friday the panel session entitled ‘What will the digital transformation bring to everyday life of business’, being organized within the ‘Summit of Small Countries - New Trends in Business’.

Strong institutions, private sector, companies are required to work with the government on a full digital transformation of the society and bringing Macedonia closer to the European Union, Mancevski said in his opening remarks.

He also referred to the ongoing activities of the Ministry of Information Society and Administration related to the digital transformation, supported by the business community, the region and the European Commission. The process, he said, is aimed to ensure better services to citizens and business sector.

‘In order to achieve a full digital transformation, the ministry is working on several projects in this area, such as: e-services for citizens, creating a national portal, open data portal, establishing a technology park, broadband Internet strategy etc,’ Mancevski said.

The process of the digitization and IT reform in the Western Balkan countries is currently one of the European Commission’s priorities, he said.

‘By establishing a single digital market, all WB6 countries are expected to contribute to developing the digital society, but also to boosting the region’s economic growth, innovation sector, systemic reforms of the administration and institutions, which will lead to improving the quality of life of citizens in general,’ Mancevski said. lk/17:22

###

