Macedonia-Greece natural gas pipeline for development of Western Balkan infrastructure

Skopje, 18 March 2018 (MIA) – A working group, made up of representatives of the Macedonian Energy Resources (MER) company and the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), has been setting the time framework and details for construction of the interconnecting gas corridor between Macedonia and Greece.

In line with the confidence-building measures between Macedonia and Greece, and the intensification of the bilateral cooperation initiated by the prime ministers, the experts have agreed that the project is a good solution for both countries and offers possibilities for advancing the bilateral and for stimulating the regional cooperation in the energy sector in accordance with the common energy policy of the European Union, Macedonia’s government said Sunday in a press release.

With this project, about 120 kilometers of gas pipeline network will be built (per 60 km in Macedonia and Greece). Macedonia is also launching an initiative for developing new gas corridors in Southeast Europe.

The realization of this project is rather significant for Macedonia as conditions are created for the country to join the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and to have access to Greek reservoirs of liquefied natural gas.

The project will enable a transit of natural gas throughout Macedonia that may be used further by consumers of other countries in the region, which will foster a development of the infrastructure in the Western Balkans.

In order to start the project this year, Macedonia and Greece will seek financial support from international institutions, the press release reads. lk/12:10

