Minister Sugareski at Sofia conference on European multi-modal freight transport

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski takes part Tuesday at a high-level conference on European multimodal freight transport in Sofia, presenting Macedonia's strategy for transport development.

Macedonia has developed a feasibility study incorporating a point where passenger and railway transport overlap. Multimodal transport should provide a swift and more efficient transport at that point. Drafting of project documents and announcing a public call for such functional unit that meets international standards will follow in the coming period.

"We had the opportunity to witness different experiences of multimodal transport in European countries. I presented our strategy before my counterparts and believe we are on the right track to facilitate national transport through this form," said Sugareski.

At the conference sidelines, Minister Sugareski met with European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc and regional colleagues, highlighting the country's commitment in the realization of major infrastructure projects for regional networking.

Multimodal transport refers to the use of different modes (or means) of transport on the same journey. The concept applies to both freight and passenger transport and in both cases can now be driven on by the growing trend towards digitalisation. Multimodality takes advantage of the strengths of the different modes, such as convenience, speed, cost, reliability, predictability, etc, and in combination, can offer more efficient transport solutions for people and goods which will help ease the pressure on our congested roads, and make the whole sector more environmentally friendly, safer, and cost efficient. In this respect multimodality will help bring about a truly sustainable and integrated transport system. During the "Year of Multimodality", multimodality will be supported by looking together into better infrastructure, connections, incentives and digital solutions for the entire EU transport network.

