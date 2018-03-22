German committee approves Greece bailout tranche

Athens, 22 March 2018 (MIA) - The Bundestag’s budget committee has approved the fourth tranche of the bailout funding for Greece in the amount of EUR 6,7 billion, Greek media report.

Alternative and liberal FDP parties voted against the tranche approval.

Greece is hoping to receive the EUR 6,7 billion installment by the end of March, but the tranche’s disbursement will only be approved by the board of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) after it is ratified by the parliaments of the eurozone. ik/08:33

