Customs Administration works on simplifying system of export, import and transit permits

Skopje, 22 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s Customs Administration is hosting a working meeting within the USAID-funded Regional Economic Growth Project (REG), which should produce recommendations for simplifying, advancing the country’s system of export, import and transit permits by amending the regulations.

The meeting attendees, namely members of the Advisory Body and representatives of relevant institutions, have been exchanging information on the current status of border procedures, application of non-tariff measures, benefits of the new system for processing customs declarations and excise documents, formalities for issuing licenses for the customs procedure, ongoing and forthcoming reform activities for the system of license and border inspections.

The current state of the procedures conducted at border crossing points in terms of issuing and controlling all licenses for import, export and transit of goods is also a subject of discussion of the few-day working meeting, organized on the occasion of the visit of the expert mission regarding the customs goods management at border crossings, the Customs Administration said Thursday in a press release. lk/17:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.