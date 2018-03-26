Skopje hosts conference on regional health cooperation
- Monday, March 26, 2018 8:52 AM
Skopje, 26 March 2018 (MIA) - Conference titled "Cooperation on the topic - one health at the level of the countries in the region" will be held March 26-27 in Skopje organised by Food and Veterinary Agency.
Director of Food and Veterinary Agency Zoran Atanasov, Deputy Health Minister Goce Cakarovski, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, Institute for Public Health, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Veterinary Chamber will attend the conference.
Heads the veterinary offices of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Montenegro and senior representatives of the institutes for public health, the risk assessment centers on food chain from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Montenegro will also take part at the event. sk/08:52

