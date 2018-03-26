Macedonian agriculture still uncompetitive: NFF
Skopje, 26 March 2018 (MIA) - We are still classical Balkan producers, agriculture production is still uncompetitive for European markets, while productivity is continually dropping, says Vaska Mojsovska, president of the Macedonian Federation of Farmers (NFF) in an interview with MIA.
Mojsovska says contractual production is not observed, although legally binding, while unfair competition results in lower buyout prices.
The NFF welcomes the introduction of "green oil" but urges for changes in the draft-law, namely defining the compensation of costs for procurement of fuel at a minimum of 20 percent up to 50 percent.
"This would be a guarantee that there is proper support, avoiding situations when the government used the annual programme for agriculture development to reduce this measure to ten or five percent," stresses Mojsovska.
She highlights the need for association into agriculture cooperatives and introduction of a monitoring system over the spending and effect of subsidies.
"The NFF believes that the solutions for Macedonian agriculture lie in new markets, cooperatives, new technologies, development of post-harvest activities, and home processing, meaning that small wineries and individual manufacturers can produce and sell homemade wine and rakija," says Mojsovska. ik/11:16
