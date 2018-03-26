Greece to need close post-program supervision, EWG chief says

Athens, 26 March 2018 (MIA) - Greece will need to be under close supervision after the completion of its bailout program, the President of the Eurogroup working group (EWG) Hans Vijlbrief has said.

In an interview with Ta Nea newspaper, Vijlbrief said that if Greece were to be granted debt relief or conditional debt relief, it would only be natural for creditors to want to keep an eye on the progress of reforms, and to make sure that the measures that have already been agreed upon are being implemented.

The early years after the completion of the program would be the most crucial ones, he said, adding that strict supervision would be necessary to make sure that Greece stayed on the right path. ik/11:29

