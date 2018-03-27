МИА Лого
Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 

Debate on SME development through factoring

Tuesday, March 27, 2018  8:37 AM

Skopje, 27 March 2018 (MIA) - The benefits of factoring as an alternative source of financing, enabling the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is in the focus of a debate in the Economic Chamber of Macedonia on Tuesday.

USAID Macedonia representative David Atteberry and Minister for Regulations for Improvement of the Investment Climate for Domestic Companies Zoran Sapuric are scheduled to address the debate, 

The event, held in the framework of the USAID Factoring Project, will include representatives of firms and banks, as well as national and foreign experts. ik/08:34

