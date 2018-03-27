Debate on SME development through factoring
- Tuesday, March 27, 2018 8:37 AM
Skopje, 27 March 2018 (MIA) - The benefits of factoring as an alternative source of financing, enabling the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is in the focus of a debate in the Economic Chamber of Macedonia on Tuesday.
USAID Macedonia representative David Atteberry and Minister for Regulations for Improvement of the Investment Climate for Domestic Companies Zoran Sapuric are scheduled to address the debate,
The event, held in the framework of the USAID Factoring Project, will include representatives of firms and banks, as well as national and foreign experts. ik/08:34
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 12:28 PM | Dimitrov: Expelled Russian diplomat exceeded mandate
The decision to expel the Russian diplomat from Macedonia was reached after careful contemplation an...
- 11:07 AM | Target-Fortress trial postponed until May 15
The hearing in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case codenamed "Target-Fortress" has been postponed...
- 10:57 AM | Public Prosecutor to raise indictment over April 27 Parliament events
The Public Prosecutor's Office will raise Tuesday an indictment over the events in Parliament on 27 ...
- 10:40 AM | Kammenos: We will oppose use of term 'Macedonia' in name of Skopje
In whatever way we will oppose the use of the term ‘Macedonia’ in the name of Skopje, this is clear,...
- 9:27 AM | Macedonia celebrates World Theatre Day
The World Theatre Day (WTD) is celebrated Tuesday on global scale. Initiated by the International Th...