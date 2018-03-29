Best women managers to be rewarded

Skopje, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - The 22. event on recognizing the Top 10 women managers in Macedonia, organized by agency "Marili" will take place on Thursday.

The event is supported by Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska, who will address the laureates.

Ten women-managers from the private sector are to be recognized. ik/09:13

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.