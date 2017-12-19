Wordgames - a children's book by Slave Gjorgjo Dimoski

Skopje, 19 December 2017 (MIA) - PNV Publications has put out Wordgames by Slave Gjorgjo Dimovski, a book that contains around thirty tongue-twister poems.

The book includes four sequences: "Little Games," "Alphabet Games," "Quirky Games," and "Folk Games." The book is aimed at 3- to 9-year-old children, and it has been illustrated by Julijana Velickovska.

According to the publisher, this is the first one of their new Almond series of books, which will include titles for children and young adults. mr/ba/15:56

