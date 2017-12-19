Mamma Mia! ready for its Sunday premiere

Skopje, 19 December 2017 (MIA) – “An emotional, happy, disco-dancing play that will cheer you up and boost your endorphins” was how Natasa Poplavska, the director of Mamma Mia!, described the musical five days before its premiere in the Macedonian National Theater on Sunday, December 24.

The play is a co-production between MNT and Prospot, the Slovene company that holds the exclusive regional rights to Mamma mia!, the musical. The rehearsals for it have been underway for the past two months. The story -- of a teenage girl searching for her biological father on a Greek island – is told through the 1970's Swedish band ABBA's hits (written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus) that feature throughout Catherine Johnson’s screenplay.

The actors in the musical will perform ABBA’s songs in Macedonian, except for Eurovision’s “Waterloo” that will be performed in English at the end of the play. Tina Trpkoska translated the lyrics. Poplavska, who directed the Broadway musical Chicago in MNT two years ago, chose to work with the choreographer Olga Pango and the conductor Bisera Cadlovska again.

“Mamma mia! is a gigantic project. It includes around 30 people onstage, but there are tens of others offstage, behind the scenes, behind the audience, and in the dressing rooms. There are four makeup artists, as well. If we were to list everyone, we’d have a hundred people at work on just one performance. It makes me happy to have a theater company that can handle such a giant,” Poplavska said during the press-conference.

The show has been double-cast since the beginning: Nina Dean and Jana Stojanovska play Sophie Sheridan; Kire Gjorevski and Visar Viska play Sam, and Nikola Nakovski and Petar Stojanov play Sky.

Mamma mia!’s running time is 180 minutes and its December 24th premiere will be followed by three other December performances (on the 26th, 28th, and the 29). The musical will be on in January 2018, as well, with performances scheduled for the 12th, 13th, and the 23rd. mr/ba/17:31

