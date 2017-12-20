Jankoska’s second solo exhibition of handmade filigree jewellery

Skopje, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - The second solo exhibition of filigree designer Jovanka Jankoska will open Wednesday evening at the Center for Innovation and Design “Public Room.”

“The exhibition is another filigree story of designer Jankoska-Bobe for the elegance of silver handmade jewellery. The creations of filigree jewellery are impressive and coveted, emphasizing the constant beauty of the silver wire through time and space,” exhibition’s organiser said.

The selling exhibition will be open until Friday (Dec. 22). sk/10:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.