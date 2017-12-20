Jankoska’s second solo exhibition of handmade filigree jewellery
- Wednesday, December 20, 2017 10:37 AM
Skopje, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - The second solo exhibition of filigree designer Jovanka Jankoska will open Wednesday evening at the Center for Innovation and Design “Public Room.”
“The exhibition is another filigree story of designer Jankoska-Bobe for the elegance of silver handmade jewellery. The creations of filigree jewellery are impressive and coveted, emphasizing the constant beauty of the silver wire through time and space,” exhibition’s organiser said.
The selling exhibition will be open until Friday (Dec. 22). sk/10:34
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:29 PM | Alliance of Albanians won’t quit government coalition
The Alliance of Albanians remains part of the government coalition, leader Zijadin Sela said Sunday ...
- 2:47 PM | Many feared dead in Philippines mall fire
At least 37 people are feared to have died in a fire that tore through a shopping mall in the southe...
- 2:43 PM | Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vl...
- 2:23 PM | Alliance of Albanians party to decide on its status in government
The Alliance of Albanians' central assembly kicked off a regular meeting to discuss on preparations ...
- 1:31 PM | Catholic believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to Gregorian calendar
The Roman-Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar celebrate Chris...