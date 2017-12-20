Gipsy Kings give pre-New Year concert in Skopje
- Wednesday, December 20, 2017 4:55 PM
Skopje, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - As part of the second edition of 'ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE' event, GIPSY KINGS - one of the most successful world music attraction - will give Wednesday evening a concert for the first time in Macedonia at the 'Boris Trajkovski' VIP Arena in Skopje.
The Gipsy Kings, born in France but brought up with Spanish culture, are largely responsible for bringing the sounds of progressive pop-oriented flamenco to a worldwide audience. After 25 albums sold and 6 Grammy nominations, Gipsy Kings won the prestigious award in 2014 for the best album entitled 'Savor Flamenco'.
Led by Paco & Mickael Baliardo, the group is coming to Skopje with its Greatest hits music set. lk/16:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:29 PM | Alliance of Albanians won’t quit government coalition
The Alliance of Albanians remains part of the government coalition, leader Zijadin Sela said Sunday ...
- 2:47 PM | Many feared dead in Philippines mall fire
At least 37 people are feared to have died in a fire that tore through a shopping mall in the southe...
- 2:43 PM | Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vl...
- 2:23 PM | Alliance of Albanians party to decide on its status in government
The Alliance of Albanians' central assembly kicked off a regular meeting to discuss on preparations ...
- 1:31 PM | Catholic believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to Gregorian calendar
The Roman-Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar celebrate Chris...