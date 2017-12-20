Gipsy Kings give pre-New Year concert in Skopje

Skopje, 20 December 2017 (MIA) - As part of the second edition of 'ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE' event, GIPSY KINGS - one of the most successful world music attraction - will give Wednesday evening a concert for the first time in Macedonia at the 'Boris Trajkovski' VIP Arena in Skopje.

The Gipsy Kings, born in France but brought up with Spanish culture, are largely responsible for bringing the sounds of progressive pop-oriented flamenco to a worldwide audience. After 25 albums sold and 6 Grammy nominations, Gipsy Kings won the prestigious award in 2014 for the best album entitled 'Savor Flamenco'.

Led by Paco & Mickael Baliardo, the group is coming to Skopje with its Greatest hits music set. lk/16:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.