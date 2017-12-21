Cinema Kultura marks second jubilee
Skopje, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - Cinema Kultura, a culture space nurturing the development of performing contemporary arts and culture, will celebrate its second birthday on Thursday.
Over the past couple of years, Cinema Kultura has supported more than 200 events in the culture sector. Besides drama, dance, post-drama, experimental performances, the facility has hosted education, residential and production activities in contemporary performing arts, as well as literary festivals and promotions, concerts, conferences, debates, artistic research, publications, film festivals, programmes for children, youth and persons with special needs, events promoting gender and LGBT issues through culture-art practices etc.
Cinema Kultura is a project of Navigator Cvetko and Lokomotiva - Center for new initiatives in art and culture, in cooperation with Centar municipality. ik/08:37
