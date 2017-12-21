Macedonian Philharmonic pays tribute to composer Dragan Gjakonovski-Shpato

Skopje, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - "The Philharmonic Plays Shpato" is the title of Thursday's concert of the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra in Skopje dedicated to the Macedonian composer, Dragan Gjakonovski-Shpato, considered the pioneer of Macedonian popular and jazz music.

The concert will be conducted by keyboarder, composer and arranger Jesse Milliner from Germany, who also reworked some of Shpato's compositions.

"He had left a legacy of sonic richness, whose beauty, authenticity and influence has never been surpassed," the Philharmonic has said in a statement.

Dragan Gjakonovski-Shpato (1931-1987) came from a family of musicians. He was part of a trio alongside his father and older brother. The trio's performance in a radio show of the Radio Skopje is considered the onset of popular music in Macedonia.

Later in his life, Shpato started to learn to play various instruments during which time he become increasingly interested in jazz music.

Shpato, who composed, arranged and recorder music, was widely acknowledged across the former Yugoslavia. ba/12:55

