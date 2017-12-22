МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 

Exhibit "Icons XIV-XX Centuries" in Cifte Amam gallery

Friday, December 22, 2017  8:51 AM

Exhibit "Icons XIV-XX Centuries" in Cifte Amam gallery

Skopje, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - The National Gallery of Macedonia (NGM) opens exhibit "Icons XIV-XX Centuries" in Cifte Amam gallery on Friday.

The exhibit includes about 40 icons, graphics and fresco copies from the NGM and Museum of Macedonia collections.

ИКОНИ 3

The NGM icon collection incorporates over 50 icons, one dating from mid XIV-century, one from the XV-XVI century, while the remaining from the XIX and XX centuries.

The display will run through 30 January 2018. ik/08:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
1/4/2013 12:00:10 PM Painting and icon exhibit in Kumanovo
Top