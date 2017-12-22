Skopje, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - The National Gallery of Macedonia (NGM) opens exhibit "Icons XIV-XX Centuries" in Cifte Amam gallery on Friday.

The exhibit includes about 40 icons, graphics and fresco copies from the NGM and Museum of Macedonia collections.

The NGM icon collection incorporates over 50 icons, one dating from mid XIV-century, one from the XV-XVI century, while the remaining from the XIX and XX centuries.

The display will run through 30 January 2018. ik/08:50

