Gala-premiere of "Romeo and Juliet" in Istanbul
- Friday, December 22, 2017 12:27 PM
Skopje, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - Gala-premiere of play "Romeo and Juliet" by William Shakespeare", directed by Dejan Projkovski, was held at the Istanbul State Theatre on Thursday.
Olga Pango is the choreographer, Goran Trajkovski is the music author, Nurullah Tuncer is the set designer, Medina Almac is the costume designer, while the cast includes actors from the theatre ensemble.
The "Romeo and Juliet" premiere was held on 17 October 2017 and has had over 30 performances since due to enormous interest. ik/12:26
###
