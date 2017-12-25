Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra to hold New Year’s concert on Dec. 28
Skopje, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra is to hold New Year’s gala concert on Dec. 28 (Thursday) titled “Midnight Fireworks” under the baton of the well-renowned Israeli maestro Yeruham Scharovsky.
The soloists of the concert will be the most prominent Macedonian vocalists who are building their career abroad – Milena Arsovska, soprano and Ivan Naumovski, bass-baritone.
New Year’s gala concert will offer different programme than the usual one. Besides dances, polkas, marches by Austrian composer Johann Strauss, the audience will also have the opportunity to hear pieces of the Latin American music as Piazzola’s Adios Nonino, Moncayo's Huapango, Marquez’s Danzon No. 2, Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra said in a press release.
The programme also includes works by aria of Georges Bizet's opera Carmen, Musetta's Waltz aria from Act 2 of Puccini's opera La bohème, Juliette's aria from Romeo and Juliette, as well as waltzes The Blue Danube, Vienna Blood, Vienna Sweets, Jokey-Polka, Egyptian March, etc. sk/14:51
