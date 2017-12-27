Presentation of draft-strategy for cultural development and draft-action plan

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - The Ministry of Culture will hold Wednesday a public presentation of the draft-Strategy for Macedonia's cultural development 2018-2022 and the next year's draft-Action Plan.

Culture Minister Robert Alagjozovski and representatives of partner-organizations supporting the drafting process - Foundation Open Society Macedonia and the USAID Civil Engagement Project - will address the event.

The documents have been drafted by a working group established by the Ministry of Culture, incorporating the proposals from the first and second rounds of public debates on the text, as well as proposals sent at the group's e-mail.

The draft-strategy is available at http://kultura.gov.mk/index.php/odnosi-so-javnost/soopstenija/3372------2018-2022----- while the draft-action plan at http://kultura.gov.mk/index.php/odnosi-so-javnost/soopstenija/3381--a 2018 - ik/08:29

