Minister Alagjozovski vows to make culture accessible to everyone in Macedonia

Skopje, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Desperation prevails in the sector of culture. We will need superhuman efforts to embark on a journey of recovery and progress. Tremendous potential among us, a base of knowledge, skills, ideas and infrastructure have been detected, which require solid organization and support, Robert Alagjozovski said Wednesday.

The Minister of Culture today in the Museum of Contemporary Arts in Skopje addressed a public presentation of a 2018-2022 draft-strategy on cultural development in Macedonia and a draft-action plan for 2018.

According to Alagjozovski, these two strategic documents lay a solid foundation that is expected to provide answers on how the country should deal with past debts, with the Skopje 2014 project and the 'megalomaniac, corruptible and unproductive' spending of money, how it should support independent artists after being marginalized for years and how the country's heritage of diversities can be 'packaged' as a product to be exported worldwide, instead of being used to divide the people.

The draft-strategy and the action plan, he said, will produce policies in the sphere of culture in the next five years. The Minister urged the participants to retain their enthusiasm while coming up with proposals, ideas, and to remain committed to substantial changes.

"Despite having ruined social values, institutions, education, segregation, modest financial opportunities and debts, I believe we are aware of the difficult road ahead. Our commitment is clear - culture accessible to everyone, culture for everyone in every part of Macedonia and for all the citizens equally," stressed Minister Alagjozovski.

Public debates involving the draft-strategy and action plan have been held in the past three months. Alagjozovski said that 15 meetings and debates had been held that brought together hundreds of representatives and professionals from all over Macedonia in the sphere of culture. ba/13:40

