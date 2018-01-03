MOB to hold traditional Vasilica concert to feature retro rock and pop hits

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Opera and Ballet (MOB) will traditionally hold concert titled "Simply the Best" on Jan. 12 and 13 on the occasion of Vasilica holiday (Old New Year's Day).

The audience will enjoy the two and a half hour concert which will feature rock and pop hit songs of the 80’s and the 90’s. The tickets will cost MKD 800.

On Jan. 17, Samson and Delilah’s ballet by Camille Saint-Saëns will be performed including two performances of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet at last two days of the month.

Moreover, Macedonian Opera and Ballet will also stage children’s ballet play Snow White and Seven Dwarfs on Jan. 21 directed by Bogdan Pavlovski and choreographed by Witold Borkowski.

The ballet is based on the fairy tale by the Grimm brothers and Stefanija Gashtarska, student of Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, will be performing for the first time her role of Snow White. sk/08:57

