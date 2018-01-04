Museum of illegal weapons manufacturing workshops in Skopje opened

Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov opened Thursday the memorial museum of the illegal weapons manufacturing workshops in Skopje during the People’s Liberation War (1941-1944) located on quay "Dimitar Vlahov" behind the Archaeological Museum of Macedonia.

Museum is to be open every day with curator and will be part of Skopje’s tourist map. The visitors will be able to see the permanent setting “Heroes of the City of Vardar” by the author Zoja Bogdanovska, who is senior curator of history.

“On November 13, the Skopje’s liberation day, I announced that we will reopen this museum very soon, which was unjustly closed for many years due to renovation,” Shilegov said.

“By opening of memorial museum of the illegal weapons manufacturing workshops in Skopje during the People’s Liberation War (1941-1944), the history of anti-fascist Skopje, the partisans and the raiding groups, the first Skopje partisan squad will be again part of city’s cultural policies and celebrations. Once known, and now forgotten, the illegal weapons manufacturing workshop is now open again for the citizens of Skopje and for other visitors as a valuable cultural and historical heritage of contemporary Macedonian history,” Shilegov stressed.

Shilegov said the workshop of Serafim Vidovski was located in these premises, which was equipped with the most necessary electromechanical tools.

Culture Minister Robert Alagjozovski, the President of the City Board of the Association of Fighters of the People's Liberation and Anti-Fascist War of Macedonia, Trajko Stamatovski, participants in the People’s Liberation War and members of their families as well as representatives of the family of Serafim Vidovski attended the event. sk/14:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.