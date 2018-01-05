Festival of jokes in Kavadarci
- Friday, January 05, 2018 11:49 AM
Kavadarci, 5 January 2018 (MIA) -- "Grandpa's Cutting Kindling" is the name of the Festival of jokes that will take place Friday at the Ivan Mazov-Klime culture center in Kavadarci.
For the ninth time in a row, there will be a best joke, gag and sketch competition, and the visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy rakija and Christmas sausages. The competition winners will be awarded prizes.
The event will include music performances. The organizers promise an entertaining evening. They point out there is a rising interest in this festival, which brings holiday cheer.
The festival begins at 6 pm tonight. mr/ik/11:45
###
