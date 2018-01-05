Shortlisting has begun for MWA's five annual literary awards

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) -- Fifteen distinguished writers, university professors, scholars, critics, and essayists have started the judging process that will result in the winners of the five Macedonian Writer's Association literary awards for 2017.

MWA says in a press release that 76 entries in various genres were submitted for award consideration. The books are competing for the following prizes: the Aco Sopov poetry award, the Stale Popov fiction award, the Dimitar Mitrev literary criticism and essays award, the Vanco Nikoleski children's book award, and the Literary Bridge award for a book written in one of the minority languages.

"The winners," MWA says, "will be chosen by the awards committee members: Vesna Mojsova Cepisevska, Venko Andonovski, Milovan Stefanovski, Resul Sabani, Maja Jakimovska Tosic, Stojan Tarapuza, Liljana Pandeva, Ivan Capovski, Natasa Avramovska, Koco Topuzoski, Delvina Kerluku, Vasile Dimeski, Jusuf Edip, Olga Arbuljevska, and Aleksandar Kujundziski."

The results will be published by the end of January, and the prizes will be awarded on February 13, during the ceremony celebrating 71 years of the Macedonian Writers' Association. mr/ba/12:49

