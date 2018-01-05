Goce Delcev national science award competition open until February 15

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Education and Science's competition for the 2018 Goce Delcev award, which recognizes outstanding contributions in all fields of science of national interest for Macedonia, is open until February 15.

The 2018 award will be given to individuals or groups of authors from the country or abroad for a scholarly book or a work of science published in 2017.

Published, reviewed and cataloged books by a single author or a group of authors are eligible for the competition. The date of the Cataloging in in Publication record (CIP data) is considered to be the publication date. Works published in peer-reviewed journals or high-impact factor scientific journals are not eligible, and neither are book chapters or excerpts.

Entries may be submitted by the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, the universities, research institutes, research and development facilities, associations of scholars and experts, as well as citizens and civil society organizations.

The criteria and the submission process details are available at www.mon.gov.mk, the Ministry of Education and Science's website.

The submissions address is: Ministry of Education and Science, Goce Delcev award judging panel, bul. "Kiril i Metodij" 54, 1000 Skopje. mr/ba/13:51

