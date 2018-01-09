The Detour: a Dutch novel inspired by Emily Dickinson's poetry

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) -- Antolog publishing, supported by the Dutch Foundation for Literature, has published The Detour, a novel by the Dutch writer Gerbrand Bakker. The novel was inspired by the poetry of Emily Dickinson. The English translation won the Independent Foreign Fiction Prize in 2013. Elizabeta Bozinoska translated the book into Macedonian.

"The Detour is a story of finding oneself and the nature of pain," writes Antolog in a press release. "Bakker's novel mesmerizes with its atmosphere of loneliness and menace, and the story is full of sincere empathy and rare beauty. The crystal precision and seeming simplicity of this work, written by one of the most important European writers, hides a gaiser of emotions."

Gerbrand Bakker (b. 1962) is a Dutch writer. He has a degree in Dutch language and literature. He has previously worked as a subtitler for Dutch TV, and is a gardener by trade. His early works were books for young adults and children. For his first novel, The Twin, he won the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award in 2010. mr/ik/12:40

