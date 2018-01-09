Happy New Year premieres at Turkish Theater

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Skopje's Turkish Theater has announced the premiere of the play Happy New Year on Thursday. The play is directed by Bojan Trifunovski and is based on themes found in the works of Daniil Kharms and David Ives.

"An artist researching the reasons behind people's self-destructive impulses," says Turkish Theater's press release, "creates a mental space where he thinks and creates freely. That mental room of his own has a piano inside it and enables him to communicate to his ancestors and descendants, trying to figure out what makes us sabotage ourselves. His imaginary world is perpetually in a state of the eleventh hour, and on New Year's Eve, ten Masons address him in the language of Kharms and Ives, creating an atmosphere of introspection and self-reflection."

The cast consists of Funda Ibrahim, Nesrin Tair, Zubejde Ali, Emine Halil, Selpin Kerim, Cenap Samet, Neat Ali, Aksel Mehmet, Edin Jakupovic, and Berheda Resit.

Director Bojan Trifunovski wrote the play, Ljupco Jovanovski is the production designer, Elena Vangelovska and Antonija Guginska-Jordanovska designed the costumes, Adi Imeri wrote the music score, and Aleksandra Kocovska-Naceva created the choreography. mr/ik/12:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.