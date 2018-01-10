Promotion of educational project for children with special needs - Art for All
Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - The National Gallery of Macedonia (NGM) and the Dutch Embassy to Macedonia promoted Wednesday an education project 'Art for All' at Cifte Amam gallery in Skopje.
The two-year project, which is to be implemented by NGM, enables an easier access to culture for children with special needs across Macedonia through workshops, debates and organized visits.
The project's aim is to improve the socialization of children with disabilities from the earliest age up to high school graduation.
The project deserves support considering its objective, the NGM's enthusiasm and professionalism, Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp said at the promotion.
'The culture has always been one of the major tools for democratization of the society. The access to culture and art is not just a privilege for some but a fundamental human right, which advances the quality of life and brings people together,' Plomp said at the event.
The project's name and objective are in perfect harmony with the government's new culture policies, Culture Minister Robert Alagjozovski said. lk/16:28
