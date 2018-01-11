Five artists get Small Format 2017 awards

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - The Skopje-based Culture and Information Center (KIC) is hosting annual exhibit "Small Format 2017" of the Macedonian Artists Association (DLUM).

The display, which runs through January 20, includes more than 100 artworks in diverse techniques by 54 authors from Macedonia.

DLUM and KIC have also presented this year's awards to Dragan Vetrovski-Alpi for painting and Agron Abduli for graphics.

Silvana Atanasovska received the Konstantin Mazev-Koce award, Zaklina Gligorievska-Kocoska scooped the Vangel Kodzoman award, while Burhan Ahmeti got the Adem Kastrati prize. ik/14:49

