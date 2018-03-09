ICOMOS: Immovable cultural heritage to be restored with appropriate materials

Ohrid, 9 March 2018 (MIA) - Materials used to conserve and restore cultural and historic monuments play a vital role regarding the quality of their conservation. Frequent earthquakes, especially those that had jolted the Ohrid region last year, are all the more reason for conservationists to use modern materials that resemble the original ones.

This is the message of Friday's forum of experts, who discussed traditional lime-based materials and new composite materials for conservation, restoration and reinforcement of immovable cultural heritage.

The event was organized by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in Ohrid.

Today's forum is part of the activities of ICOMOS aimed at standardizing the use of lime plasters and compounds to conserve and preserve monuments of culture, according to ICOMOS's president Lazar Shumanov.

"Everything Macedonia owns as cultural heritage is built on the basis of lime plaster. ICOMOS-Macedonia intends, as much as possible, to abide by international standards during conservation, to take into consideration the building techniques used in the past and the use of adequate materials," stated Shumanov.

One of the main rules of conservation and restoration, he added, is to never combine materials with different density. "It negatively affects the historical buildings and monuments themselves, it impacts their durability."

Experts are expected to deliver lectures on standardization of the use of appropriate materials for conservation of monuments of culture in Bitola, Prilep, Stip and Skopje. ba/20:30

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.