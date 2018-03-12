МИА Лого
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Macedonia's Writers' Association to elect new president on April 28

Monday, March 12, 2018  11:22 AM

Macedonia

Skopje, 12 March 2018 (MIA) - The candidates running for president of the Writers' Association of Macedonia (WAM) and for head of the Association's Assembly should submit their programs at WAM's office starting March 13 and until March 27.

The Macedonian association of writers will hold its regular election assembly on April 28. The decision was adopted by the WAM's Presidency in line with its statute, which foresees a four-year term.

At an event last month marking the 71st anniversary of the WAM, outgoing president Vele Smilevski said that chance should be given to 'those peers who have the motive, desire, energy and knowledge to pave the way of the Association into the eighth decade of its existence.'

The Writers' Association of Macedonia is the longest running organization of artists in the country, which in the past seven decades has brought together 540 writers from all literary genres. ba/11:21

###

