Brian Ferry to play Skopje's Philharmonic Hall

Skopje, 12 March 2018 (MIA) – Roxy Music singer and songwriter Brian Ferry will play the Macedonian Philharmonic Hall in Skopje on September 9.

Ferry is one of the most influential and innovative international artists of all time, the press release says, suggesting that this might be his last time to come to Macedonia.

He will be accompanied by a 12-musician backing band and will perform "Avalon," "Slave To Love," "Don't Stop the Dance," and "Jealous Guy," as well as tracks from his latest album "Avonmore". mr/14:07

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.