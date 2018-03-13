“PRE/FABRIC – Growing Houses of Skopje” exhibition opens at Museum of Contemporary Art

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition “PRE/FABRIC – Growing Houses of Skopje,” project by Milan Mijalkovic and Katharina Urbanek will open Tuesday evening in the Museum of Contemporary Art.

PRE/FABRIC undertakes a search for traces in this little researched chapter of the history of the Macedonian capital. Using six houses as examples, the biography of their construction and the residents’ experiences of their housing are looked at.

The partial or total destruction of up to 80% of the built structures in Skopje earthquake suddenly made 150,000 inhabitants – three quarters of the population – homeless. The provision of housing space became the most urgent task: The planning of 17 new settlements on the fringes of the destroyed city began at the same time as the demolition work and rubble clearance.

The settlements were to consist of prefabricated, mostly single-story houses; the first deliveries of prefabricated elements arrived in Skopje only ten days after the earthquake. Three months later, the construction work in the “montazni naselbi” (montage settlements) was fully underway and 10,000 dwelling units were handed over in December. By the end of 1964, a total of 14,068 dwelling units had been built that provided around 70,000 people with a new home.

While most of the houses were produced in Yugoslavia, the roughly 2.500 houses that were sent from other countries – 914 of them as gifts – have been inscribed in the city’s collective consciousness. The architectural import of these prefabricated houses has lastingly shaped the face of the city. After being inhabited for more than 50 years and despite undergoing repeated extensions and transformations, the basic structure of the settlements and the elements of the architecture from Finland, Mexico, or the USA still remain visible. The growing, prefabricated houses of Skopje have become the dense fabric of the city, reads the press release of the Museum of Contemporary Art. sk/08:47

