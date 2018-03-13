Macedonian Music Days to run from March 22 to April 5

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) – The 41. Macedonian Music Days festival organized by the Union of Macedonian Composers (SOKOM) will run from March 22 to April 5.

The festival that promotes Macedonian music will start on March 22 with the annual SOKOM awards ceremony and a concert of the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra featuring Aleksandar Ivanov on violin and Igor Ivanov on clarinet, as well as the Cherubs chamber choir.

The festival will include a multimedia concert performance by Ivan Penov, Darija Andovska, and Vlatko Georgiev; Kokan Dimushevski's Private Music concert; the Monochromatica and the Contempora ensemble concerts, as well as the premiere of Goran Nachevski's Between Dreams and Flights opera.

This year's festival guest performers are Albania's Chamber Trio; the Artwork piano duo from Germany, and the Meitar ensemble from Israel. They will perform their own renditions of Macedonian music as well as contemporary music selections from their respective countries. mr/17:17

