"Bikini Moon" to have its Macedonian premiere on March 22

Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) – Milcho Manchevski's fifth feature film, Bikini Moon, will have its Macedonian premiere at Skopje's Millenium movie theater on March 22 at 8 pm.

Bikini Moon had its world premiere at the São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, and US audiences first saw it during the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, California.

The first European screening of Manchevski's fifth film was at the 38. Fantasporto International Film Festival in Portugal, where it won the Jury's Special Award.

The movie was shown at the Sofia International Film Festival on Monday, and before that at the Belgrade FEST. Screenings are to follow at film festivals in Sarasota, Florida; Istanbul, Turkey; Frankfurt, Germany; Nashville, Tennessee, and at the Manhattan Film Festival in New York.

Structured as a film within a film, the US-German co-production is a dark modern fairy tale depicting a fractured ideal of family. It is set in a world of privacy lost by the constant intrusion of cameras, smartphones, and social networks.

Bikini Moon Davis (Condola Rashad), a charismatic but mentally unstable Iraq war vet, captures the attention of a documentary film crew ready to exploit her story for their own shot at independent movie fame.

The film was shot entirely in New York. The cast includes Sarah Goldberg, Will Janowitz, Sathya Sridharan, and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Joshua Z Weinstein is the director of photography. The only other Macedonian apart from Manchevski is the film score composer, Igor Vasilev Novogradska.

Bikini Moon will play at the Millenium movie theater in its usual showtimes. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Wednesday. mr/14:30

