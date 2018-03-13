Zdravko Angelov to perform clarinet solo in "Made in Macedonia" Philharmonic concert
- Tuesday, March 13, 2018 1:20 PM
Skopje, 13 March 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Philharmonic "Made in Macedonia" Thursday concert will feature Zdravko Angelov accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra on Louis Spohr's Clarinet Concerto No.1, Op.26.
Borjan Canev will conduct the concert, which also includes the orchestral work Flight by Australian composer of Macedonian origins Michael Bakrnčev and the well-known Jupiter Symphony No. 41 by W. A. Mozart.
Zdravko Angelov (b. 1978) has been first clarinet player in the Philharmonic Orchestra for 11 years now. He has given solo performances in Macedonia and abroad, and he is a member of the Consonance chamber ensemble. mr/13:18
