Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Wednesday, March 14, 2018  9:14 AM

Film "Il Pane della Memoria" in Holocaust Museum

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - Documentary "Il Pane della Memoria" (Bread of Remembrance) will be screened in the Skopje-based Holocaust Museum on Wednesday, in the framework of the observance of 75 years from the deportation of Macedonian Jews and the Italian Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The film screening is organized by the Italian Embassy, Holocaust Memorial Center for the Jews of Macedonia and the Jewish Community of Macedonia.

Film  director Luigi Faccini producer Marina Piperno will attend the screening and give a brief introduction.

The documentary tells the long history of the Jewish community in Pitigliano through the testimony of the last living member of this community. She sheds light on the integration between Christians and Jews, largely changed after the introduction of the racial laws, leading to the community's exclusion, discrimination and deportation. ik/09:13

