Dance Festival inaugurates award to promote rising dance artists
- Wednesday, March 14, 2018 1:22 PM
Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - Dance Festival has decided to establish a council to award annual achievements of up-and-coming dance artists, its organizers say.
This year has been declared 'Year of Dance!' by the festival in order to promote modern dance, and the art of dance in general, more particularly to support young artists.
The award dubbed Menada for Young Artist, the first of its kind in Macedonia, will be presented for the first time at the 15th Dance Festival in Skopje in April 2019, the festival's organizers announce.
They say the council will take into consideration all categories of artistic dance and will reward achievements in the area of the art of dance, its promotion and development in Macedonia. ba/13:21
