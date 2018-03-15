Frosina Parmakovska wins 2017 Novel of the Year award

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – Countdown by Frosina Parmakovska, published by Ili-Ili, won the 2017 Novel of the Year award given by the "Slavko Janevski" Foundation.

The winner was decided by a panel of five judges: Davor Stojanovski, novelist and last year's winner; the writers Risto Lazarov and Ivan Dodovski; Macedonian language professor and Faculty of Philology dean Aneta Dučevska, and journalist Katerina Bogoeva.

The panel described the novel as an unpretentiously narrated unsettling family drama taken from contemporary Skopje life.

Through flashbacks, the story's unnamed narrator reveals her marital struggles. She is stuck with a jealous and paranoid husband with an obvious mental disorder, which no one from her relatives wants to acknowledge or accept, the Foundation's press release says.

The panel of judges chose Parmakovska's novel from 27 entries submitted to the competition. Also vying for the prize were Branko Prlja's Apocalypse.mk (Goten) and Igor Stanojoski's Dyssomnias (Antolog), who made the final round.

Countdown is Parmakovska's third novel. She holds a B.A. from the General and Comparative Literature program at the "Cyril and Methodius" state university and an M.A. in Culturology from the Institute of Macedonian Literature. Her previous novels are "Writing the Lost Balls" and "The Cherry Tree Chronicle".

Between 1999 and 2017, the Novel of the Year prize was awarded by the now-defunct Utrinski newspaper. mr/12:02

