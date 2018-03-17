Secret Ingredient to screen at Francofilm festival in Rome
- Saturday, March 17, 2018 11:13 AM
Skopje, 17 March 2018 (MIA) – The Secret Ingredient by Macedonian film director Gjorce Stavreski will be screened today in Rome at the 9. edition of the international film festival Francofilm.
After its Italian premiere at the Bergamo festival a few days ago, this is the second Italian festival at which The Secret Ingredient is being shown.
This year's official competition of Francofilm includes 16 international feature films, such as the Bulgarian Glory, which won one of the Locarno festival awards, and the Romanian Ana, mon amour, the 2017 Berlinale Silver Bear winner. mr/11:11
