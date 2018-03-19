Once I Built a World: a play inspired by Hesse's Siddhartha

Skopje, 19 March 2018 (MIA) – The new play for young audiences, Once I Built a World, will premiere at Skopje's Theater for Children and Youth on Wednesday, March 21. Jane Spasikj directed and wrote the play, basing it on Herman Hesse's Siddartha.

The play, intended for teenage audiences, is TCY's attempt to revive its youth repertoire, since the last premiere that targeted this group of viewers was The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters, which took place almost three years ago.

"The play is an account of a father-and-son relationship," said director Spasikj at a press conference. "It revolves around their recognizing themselves in one another, their understanding, their finding meaning in decisions that the father made in his life."

Dragan Dovlev, who plays the father, said that the play does not adapt Siddhartha for the stage, but that it poses the same questions the philosophical novel does.

"The play," Dovlev said, "is a story of an old man who gets dementia near the end of his life and imagines he has lived the life of Siddhartha. Our play poses the same questions Hesse does in his book: Who am I? What am I? Who did I use to be? What will happen to me in the future? Should I continue searching and learning, or be content with what I already know?"

Nenad Mitevski, who plays the son, said that his character can see these stages ahead of him and sees himself in his father.

The cast includes Natasha Petrovikj, Simona Spirovska, Bojan Kirkovski, and 9-year-old Mihael Stojanovski. Meri Batanoja designed the set, Brankica Jordanovska designed the costumes, and Darija Andovska wrote the music for the play.

The TCY plans to revive its youth repertoire by showing plays for adolescents each Wednesday at 8 pm.

Tadeusz Słobodzianek's Our Class will be put back on the repertoire soon, and next season should see the return of The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters, based on the works of Daniil Kharms, Francisco Goya, and Antonio Buero Vallejo, as well as George Orwell's Animal Farm. mr/14:18

