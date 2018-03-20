MiniARTure exhibition to open in Belgrade tonight
- Tuesday, March 20, 2018 12:54 PM
Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Visual Artists Association’s MiniARTure project will be shown internationally for the first time in Belgrade's Singidunum gallery, opening Tuesday at 7 pm.
In cooperation with the Association of Applied Arts Artists and Designers of Serbia, the Macedonian Visual Artists Association (MVAA) will exhibit more than 130 works created using various techniques.
“Miniature,” according to Hristijan Sanev, MVAA president, "showcases several dimensions of artistic talent and skill. That’s why we needed to expand the project and provide our artists with an opportunity to exhibit internationally.”
The MiniARTure project, in addition to the traditional miniature art of producing scaled-down paintings, includes works approaching abstract art and other contemporary styles.
The art of miniature forces artists to scale down their composition to fit a smaller format and to pay extreme attention to detail. No larger than 10 by 10 centimeters, these works of art are highly regarded by art connoisseurs worldwide, MVAA says.
After being shown in Belgrade, the MiniARTure exhibition will be displayed at the NLB gallery in Skopje in October. mr/12:54
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:50 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia’s accession to NATO not an obstacle to advancing the relations with Russia
NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal and it is not an obstacle for the country to advance i...
- 5:35 PM | Macedonia holds European record of most prison breaks
Macedonia has the highest rate of prison breakouts, shows a survey published Tuesday by the Council ...
- 5:11 PM | Greek gov't spokesman Tzanakopoulos expects progress in name talks
Greece is expecting the comments on a draft agreement Athens has sent to Skopje. It also expect a p...
- 3:11 PM | Several people shot at Maryland high school: media report
Several people were shot at a Maryland high school on Tuesday, local news media reported, after scho...
- 2:59 PM | Turgenev's A Month in the Country rehearsals begin in MNT
Thirty years after directing Macedonian playwright Goran Stefanovski’s Black Hole, Italian director ...