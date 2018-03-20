MiniARTure exhibition to open in Belgrade tonight

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian Visual Artists Association’s MiniARTure project will be shown internationally for the first time in Belgrade's Singidunum gallery, opening Tuesday at 7 pm.

In cooperation with the Association of Applied Arts Artists and Designers of Serbia, the Macedonian Visual Artists Association (MVAA) will exhibit more than 130 works created using various techniques.

“Miniature,” according to Hristijan Sanev, MVAA president, "showcases several dimensions of artistic talent and skill. That’s why we needed to expand the project and provide our artists with an opportunity to exhibit internationally.”

The MiniARTure project, in addition to the traditional miniature art of producing scaled-down paintings, includes works approaching abstract art and other contemporary styles.

The art of miniature forces artists to scale down their composition to fit a smaller format and to pay extreme attention to detail. No larger than 10 by 10 centimeters, these works of art are highly regarded by art connoisseurs worldwide, MVAA says.

After being shown in Belgrade, the MiniARTure exhibition will be displayed at the NLB gallery in Skopje in October. mr/12:54

